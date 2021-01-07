Gunmen Kidnap Bomadi Community Leader

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Mr Henry Gomeromo, the CDC chairman of Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi local government area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the gunmen abducted Gomeromo from his residence located at the GRA axis of the town around 3:am on Wednesday, January 6.

“They struck the area around 3 am with shootings and whisked the community chairman away through Olomubou, the site of the seemingly abandoned Bomadi Polytechnic project, which has different bush paths,” an eyewitness told Vanguard.

“Those bush paths lead to other neighbouring communities in Burutu local government area of the state.” he added.

The community secretary, Mr Dennis Alade, who confirmed the incident said they are in an emergency meeting over the situation.