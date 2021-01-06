Crisis Looms In Omo-Agege’s Community Over, Land Tussle, Leadership Crisis

Share This

























LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Crisis loom in Emonu-Orogun in Ughelli-North local government are of Delta State over alleged plan by the traditional ruler of the community, Okpara,Uku Of Emonu-Orogun to replace the elected President-General of the community, Hon,Henry Itedjere.

Emonu Orogun is one of the communities that is made up of Orogun where Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege hailed from.

Urhobotoday.com source who is an indigene of the community and did not want his name on print disclosed that between November 2021 and the present date there have been serious problem between the elected President-General of Emonu Orogun and the monarch over a community over land dispute.

He disclosed that the community land was sold by the Monarch and his son,without informing the president and his executive members, adding his action had generated bad blood within the community.

“Consequently, the king had suspended the President-General. His action is unconstitutional hence the president was elected by the whole community.

“Where the expected crisis will erupt is that the Monarch has put plans in place to replace the elected President with his appointed crony. We in the community are expecting crisis later or sooner if the Monarch is not called to order,” he stated, while communicating with Urhobotoday.com correspondent on Whatsapp chat.

Urhobotoday was informed that before now some prominent indigenes of the community have appealed to the Monarch to suspend any action of appointing another President General for the community, stressing that it may fuel crisis,