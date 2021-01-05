Show Of Shame As Okowa’s Father Is Accused Of Imposing Councillorship Candidate

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The father of Delta State Governor, Chief Arthur Okowa, has been accused of stoking the embers of discord in Aniocha South Local Government Area, following his alleged imposition of a Peoples Democratic Party councillorship candidate, in Ward 10.

A source who spoke to our correspondent, on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution alleged that the electoral college of the PDP had in line with the party guidelines, unanimously endorsed a popular candidate, Mr. Peter Sorokwu as the party’s standard bearer.

The party source said, “But to our greatest surprise, the governor’s father ordered the State PDP Chairman, Kingsley Esiso and PDP Chairman Delta North Senatorial district, Mr Mose Idu to replace Mr Peter Sorokwu’s name with his relative in the ward, one Paul Ezeenweiwe, who hails from an Ika community.

“Sorokwu had undergone different screenings, and emerged party candidate, and been certified by the ward and LGA Chairmen of the party as the councillorship candidate for the election.

“The LGA leaders have gone to see the PDP Chairman in the state, Esiso, he directed us to go and see Okowa’s father and appeal to him. They want to scatter the party.”

Reacting to the development, the State PDP Chairman, Esiso and Delta North Chairman of the party, Mr Mose Idu denied the allegation, saying it was impossible for someone to impose a candidate in another local government.

Esiso said, “I’m not from that local government, so I don’t know what you are talking about, we have 500 wards in the state, is not possible for me to know the names of councillorship candidates that emerged at the ward level.”

Punch