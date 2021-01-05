Ali Baba, Omo-Agege’s Media Aide Recover From COVID-19

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ace comedian Ali Baba has come out of isolation after recovering from COVID-19.

The 55-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Monday, warning the public to protect themselves from the disease.

He said the new strain of COVID-19 which originated from the UK is more deadly adding that while he was hospitalised in room 4 at the isolation centre in Yaba, Lagos, he saw several bodies carried away from room 1 to 5.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive,” he wrote in the caption.

Ali Baba thanked Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Health Prof Akin Abayomi and doctors at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.



He also thanked his colleague Gbenga Adeyinka and others for checking up on him.

Alibaba said he spent Christmas and New Year in isolation.

“COVID is real. Observe all the protocols. People are dying. And it’s not a joke,” he added.

In similar development, Lara Owoeye-Wise, senior special assistant on electronic and new media to Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has equally recovered from coronavirus.

The former PUNCH and AIT journalist disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Exactly one month ago, I tested positive for COVID. I have been in isolation since then.

“Two weeks after, repeat test came back still positive,” she said about what she described as a terrible journey.

Ms Owoeye-Wise, however, got a negative test result on Sunday.

“Exactly a month after, today, I got the confirmation I have been waiting for.

“I’ll share my story later in the week. For now I am just too excited and grateful to God. Grateful for mercy and for Grace.”

Owoeye-Wise was media aide to immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps Yusuf Lasun.

