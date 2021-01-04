Delta Police Kill Two Robbery Suspects, Injure One In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two suspected armed robbers have been killed during a fierce exchange of fire with the police in Ughelli area of Delta State.

A third member of the suspected robbery gang sustained severe injuries during the gun duel, which lasted for about 10 minutes.

The police had received a distressed call that a three-man armed gang was operating at an ATM gallery of a branch of a new generation bank in the town.

Police operatives were said to have responded swiftly to the distressed call.

It was learnt that as the police were closing in on the bandits along Isoko Road, they opened fire.

However, the police responded to the fire and two of the suspects fell while the third suspect fled the scene with life threatening gun shot injuries.

A source at ‘A’ Divisional Police Station said two locally made pistol, many live cartridges, one expended cartridge, and one red Golf 3 car marked AJ 220 EFR were recovered.

Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

Local sources recalled that a gang of three had last Wednesday trailed a POS operator to his house and shot him and two others severally, leaving one person dead and fled with cash.

The Sun