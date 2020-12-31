Gunmen Rob PoS Operator, Kill One In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected armed robbers Wednesday robbed a PoS operator and shot dead a young man identified as Tega, at Otovwodo community of Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the suspected armed robbers had gone to rob a PoS operator in a broad daylight yesterday.

It would be recalled that the PoS operators in Otovwodo had in the recent time faced a series of robbery attacks which has resulted in the killing of over three persons.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity while speaking to the Nation said the suspects arrived at the PoS shop in an attempt to rob their victim but were resisted.

The eyewitness said, “They shot at the PoS operator thrice and the gunshots couldn’t penetrate and as they were escaping, shot at Tega at the head and one other person on the leg.”

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, were not successful, but a senior police officer attached to the Ughelli Area command confirms the incident.

The Nation