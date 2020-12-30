Founder Of 10 Over 10 Hair Dressing And Barbing Saloon Shut Dead In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Founder of 10 over 10 hair dressing and barbing saloon, Adams Amakel Eguvwese was shot dead by gun men in Sapele.

He was said to have returned from overseas to established one of the best barbing and hair dressing saloon in Sapeke, Delta State.

If he had known that he would be killed when he returns to Nigeria he would have remained outside the country.

Reports say that the young man, was shot twice today, Tuesday, 29th of December in his office in Sapele. According to reports, he was shot by boys who arrived in a Blue Corolla which had no plate number.

They have successfully made a young woman to be a widow, and a child, fatherless.

Perhaps this was done in envy due to the fact that he has become successful. Currently, there is a lot of wailing and sorrow among Sapele indigenes and residents, due to the fact that he was popular.

Apparently, he established a very big hairdressing and barbing salon in the area.

This is a very sad one and a big loss. I pray he rests in peace and the perpetrators of this terrible crime be brought to justice as soon as possible. I also pray that his family gets the courage to bear the loss.