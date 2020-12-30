Seven Popular Urhobo Celebrities Making Waves In Entertainment Industry

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Ethnic group is one of the many group in the Southern parts of Nigeria whom inhabit the central part of Delta State and Ofoni town in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State.

They are known as one of the key factors of Nigeria entertainment industry and below are some of the celebrities you never knew are Urhobos.

1. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli was born in Benin City, Edo State. To a family whom hails from Mosogar in Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

Omoni Oboli studied Foreign Languages (majoring in French) at the University of Benin, and graduated with honours (2nd Class Upper division)

After enjoying a brief career in 1996, Omoni left the movie industry to complete her university education. She married immediately after school and did not return to the industry until a decade later.

Omoni has played lead roles in mainstream films, including: The Figurine (2009), Anchor Baby (2010), Being Mrs Elliot, and Fifty (2015). She is also the first actress from Nollywood to win Best Actress in two international festivals,

2. Fathia Balogun (Now Fathia Williams)

Fathia Balogun is an actor, filmmaker, producer and director whom hails from Okpara Waterside in Ethiope East Local government area of Delta State.

The Actress popularly known for acting Yoruba movies have won so many awards as a Yoruba actress.

The 51 year old attended Maryland Primary School and Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School in Lagos state, where she obtained the West African School Certificate before she proceeded to Kwara State Polytechnic where she received a diploma certificate.

Williams was formerly married to veteran nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun,] with whom she has two kids, a son and a daughter .She also has a son from an earlier relationship.

3. Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga Hails from Eku in Ethiope East local government area of Delta state, She was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State. She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, she has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.

4. Eku Edevwor

Georgina Chloe Eku Edewor-Thorley, otherwise known as Eku Edewor is a British Nigerian actress, television presenter, and model. She is best known for her work as host of the entertainment television program 53 Extra on Africa Magic.

She is the granddaughter of members of the Nigerian chieftaincy system who hails from Eku in Ethiope East Local government area of Delta State alongside her twin Kesiena Edevwor.

She travelled often with her family, spending Christmases in Eku, her ancestral village in Delta State, and summers in America, Europe, and other African countries.

5. Venita Akpofure

Just like Eku Edevwor, Venita Akpofure is also a British -Nigeria Actress and former video vixen who hails from Okpara Inland in Ethiope East Local government of Delta State.

Actress is well know for her role in AY cribs, a comedy skit and was also an ex housemate of Big Brother Naija.

She is currently one of the lead actresses on ‘Unmarried’, a popular drama series currently streaming on Showmax.

‘Unmarried’ explores the relationship between three females and the challenges they face in their respective love lives.

6. RMD

Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD is a Nigerian actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State.

RMD hails from Aladja in Udu local government area of Delta State

Mofe-Damijo was married to Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE). After her death in 1996, Richard Mofe-Damijo married TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world.

Mofe-Damijo has four children: two with his current wife and two from his previous marriage Mofe-Damijo was appointed as the Special Adviser of Culture and Tourism to the then Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2008, then became the commissioner for the Culture and Tourism of Delta State, Nigeria in 2009. His tenure ended in 2015

In 2005 he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016.

7. Ali Baba

Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor.

Ali Baba was born in Warri, Delta State, to a royal family whom hails from Agbarha Otor in Ughelli North local government area. He is the first son of several children, and spent his first 8 years in Warri. His father is a retired soldier who served in Lagos.

Ali Baba has been a professional stand up comedian for the past 30 years and has received several awards

News Hub Creator