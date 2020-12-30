Yuletide Tragedy: Car Crushes Nursing Mother, Three Others To Death In Delta

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified nursing mother has been reportedly crushed to death by a suspected internet fraudster (Yahoo boy) along DLA road in Asaba, Delta State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the nursing mother with two months old baby went to buy bread along DLA road on Tuesday when she was crushed by a 28-year-old suspected internet fraudster.

“The woman was walking on the walkway when the yahoo boy who was on speed veered off the road and crushed the woman against the fence, shattering her skull and leaving her dead.

“The boy has been arrested by the police while the Toyota Corolla vehicle was taken into police custody.”

Similarly, an empty petrol tanker has killed three persons along Aboh-Ogwashi-Uku road.

The accident which was said to have occurred on Monday involved an empty petrol tanker vehicle with registration No: BAU-334 XA and a Delta line bus with registration No: XR 185-ENU.

A security source in Ogwahi-Uku said that the tanker driver had smashed into the Delta line bus that was en route Asaba from Ogwahi-Uku leaving two men and a lady dead.

“The incident occurred at about 12 noon on Saturday while the tanker was said to be heading to Warri.

“A Lexus Jeep had carelessly overtaken the tanker. In a bid not smashed the Jeep, the driver had to swerve towards the opposite direction, leaving its line entirely and facing the oncoming Delta line bus from the opposite side.

“The tanker driver collided with the Delta line bus, killing the driver on the spot, while the male passenger on the front seat with him, had opened his own side of the door and jumped out.

“Luck, however, ran against him as the Tyre of the truck tanker ran over him, crushing him immediately.

“The lady herself who was rushed to a private hospital due to various degrees of wounds was reported to have died in the evening.

“Currently, the driver of the truck is in the custody of the police, after he was rescued from an angry mob who besieged the scene of the accident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the accidents, adding that the suspect who killed the nursing mother was in police custody.

Punch