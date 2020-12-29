Okowa’s Appointee Accused Of Beating 68-Year-Old Grandmother Mercilessly

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former member of the Federal House of Representatives and Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Joan Mrakpor, has allegedly beaten a 68-year-old grandmother, Mrs Adaeke Odiaka, to a pulp in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

PUNCH Metro gathered that trouble started on Saturday when Mrakpor, in company with her younger brother, Jude Ugbah, who recently emerged the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 6, 2021 local government election, and her aides stormed the residence of the victim in search of her grandson, Nnamdi Odiaka.

A source told our correspondent that Nnamdi, whose alleged posts on social media were not favourable to Mrakpor, was trailed to the house, but the ex-lawmaker and her team allegedly pounced on his grandmother when they could not find him at home.

“She (Mrakpor) came with her aides; unfortunately, they met Nnamdi’s absence and she started slapping the grandmother before the old woman lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” source said.

The source added that the incident prompted youths of Ubulu-Uku to the streets with placards with different inscriptions such as: ‘End Mrakpor’s brutality’ and ‘This is not the first time’, among others.

The protesters barricaded the road to register their grievances against the alleged injustice by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa appointee.

Reacting to the allegation, Mrakpor, who is the wife of the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, said the allegation was untrue and described it as the handiwork of her political enemies.

She stated, “It is the handiwork of the enemy. You know that my brother just won the chairmanship ticket of the PDP, so the blackmail is politically motivated.

“This picture was taken of her by her children after my supposed merciless beating that made her unconscious. It’s like she regained consciousness or took this picture and went back. God Almighty remains a righteous judge at His own time.

“My political enemies are the one blackmailing us. The police will trace the hospital, where they said the woman is.”

Punch