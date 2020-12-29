Six-Year-Old Girl Abducted In Abraka Found Roaming In Benin Street

Share This

























LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-six-year-old girl, simply identified as Courage, who was kidnapped in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, has been found in Benin City, Edo State, after six day in captivity.

Family sources told our correspondent on Sunday that Courage was taken to the Adesuwa Police Station in Benin by a lady, who saw her roaming the streets.

“Courage was kidnapped on Monday, December 21, and the kidnappers contacted us the following day. They spoke to us several times, claiming that they were at Eket in Cross River State.

“We reported the matter to the police, but we were careful not to involve them so that our daughter would not be hurt by her abductors, because they were monitoring us.

“We have borrowed from family and friends and spent about N800,000 to secure her release. It was on Friday that the police in Benin called the Abraka station, which informed the family that Courage was found in Benin.

“Courage’s parents were in Benin on Friday, but could not bring back their daughter to Abraka, as they were told that since the case involved two states, due process must be followed before handing over Courage to them.

“The parents were asked to come back on Tuesday, December 29, as the police would have completed the process.”

The source lamented that Abraka was no longer safe for children anymore, adding, “But we cannot lock them indoors”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the victim’s release, adding that efforts were on to reunite the girl with her family.

“There are procedures in releasing the child; that’s what the command is doing now. It is an interstate case; that is, from command to command. She was found in Edo State; so, the CP has to give a directive,” PPRO said.

She stated that no arrest had been made so far, adding that the command was still tracking the abductors.

Punch