Bus Crushes Mother, Son To Death Along Asaba-Benin Expressway

LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck yesterday in Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State as an 18 passenger bus crushed a mother and her five year old son to death.

Daily Independent gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday December 28, 2020 along the Asaba- Benin expressway.

It was gathered that the Toyota Hiace bus was trying to avoid a marauding Sienna Bus driver when it hit the mother and her son, killing them on the spot.

Our source, a traveller simply identified as Ikechukwu said that the driver of the Toyota Hiace tried his best to avoid the situation.

It was also gathered that Police operatives in the area stopped an angry onlookers from setting the driver and his bus ablaze.

When contacted Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.