1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Dec 29th, 2020

Bus Crushes Mother, Son To Death Along Asaba-Benin Expressway


LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck yesterday in Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State as an 18 passenger bus crushed a mother and her five year old son to death.
Daily Independent gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday December 28, 2020 along the Asaba- Benin expressway.
It was gathered that the Toyota Hiace bus was trying to avoid a marauding Sienna Bus driver when it hit the mother and her son, killing them on the spot.
Our source, a traveller simply identified as Ikechukwu said that the driver of the Toyota Hiace tried his best to avoid the situation.
It was also gathered that Police operatives in the area stopped an angry onlookers from setting the driver and his bus ablaze.
When contacted Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close