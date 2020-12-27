Christmas: Ogboru Showers Gifts On Women, Youths, Others In Ethiope East

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Ethiope East constituency, Hon. Rex Ogboru, has put smiles on the faces of some residents in the area, as women, youths and men were at his Abraka residence on Thursday to pick up food items such as rice and cash items to spice up the Christmas celebration for them.

According to Ogboru, the beneficiaries were picked from different parts of the local government area, adding that the gesture had nothing to do with party even though he belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists, the business tycoon cum politician said that what he did was to appreciate God for what He has done in his life from January to December, saying that this is a very special season of Christmas.

“It’s a time to show love to my people. They will be going home with rice, the things that go with the rice and a little token,” he said.

To the beneficiaries and Ethiope East residents, he urged them to be patient, keep hope alive, stressing that all will be well and that better days are ahead.

“Ethiope East will be a great place for us all in the near future,” he opined.

“The year has been filled with challenges and things look tight, but in recognition of God’s blessings despite the state of things around, I decided to still contribute to the welfare of the people,” he averred.

The excited crowd of beneficiaries who were overwhelmed by the kindness of the young politician were seen dancing and showering prayers and blessings on Hon. Ogboru.