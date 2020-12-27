Chico Ejiro’s Death Was A Rude Shock As We Have Lots Of Plans For Christmas-Wife

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Joy Ejiro, wife of Nollywood filmmaker Chico Ejiro has said that he died in her hands.

Speaking for the first time on her husband’s death, Joy shared a picture of herself and Ejiro on Instagram on Saturday.

She said she was glad to have spent the past 26 years with him.

“This is a rude shock!!!! We had a lot of plans for Christmas, we spoke a lot about how the day will go, we were recounting how God has been good to us this year and how grateful we are to be alive.

“I never knew it was going to be my last midnight gist with you. You died in my hands Chico, you left me so confused and devastated,” she wrote.

Ejiro died in the early hours of Christmas Day from suspected cardiac arrest.

Nicknamed Mr Prolific by journalist Azuh Arinze, Chico was mourned by so many Nollywood actors.

They include Richard Mofe-Damijo, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Regina Askia, Yul Edochie, Ik Ogbonna and Femi Jacobs.

Joy and Ejiro got married in 1998.

They have four children together.