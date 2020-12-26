PDP Chieftain Faults Protest Against Election Of Kiagbodo Ward 8 Candidates

Share This





















In a statement, Okosuye equally refuted claims by Barrister Isa Clark that Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark was not a member of the party, insisting that Chief E. K. Clark remains the leader of the PDP in the Local Government Area and the Ward.He revealed that the duo of Oruma and Gbogiemi were not aspirants for the councillorship of DSIEC Ward 13 and 14 under (Federal Ward 8) as none of them declared interest to contest for councillorship before the ward executives.He added that the duo did not also declare their intention before the highest political office holder in the ward, Chief Anthony Ebikeme Clark, former Burutu LG Chairman and presently Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Conflict Resolution, wondering what they went to do at the PDP secretariat at Asaba.According to the statement, Wagha and Gomeron emerged through the same peaceful and fair consensus process that produced the present councilors representing the ward, Rt. Hon. Joseph Asiaye Alubeze and Hon. Paul Oruma and other former councilors.He accused Isa Clark of orchestrating the protest after he failed to hoodwink the decision of leaders of the ward with list of his members.Hear him, “The protest was orchestrated by Isa Clark after he failed to hoodwink the decision of leaders of the ward with a list of his cohorts he called leaders of the ward.“How can someone who has never contested nor won any election in the ward concoct a list without notable leaders like Hon. Godwin Masah and Neville Ambakederemo who are former councilors and presently SSAs to the Governor of Delta state, instead wrote names of a classroom teacher and former ward publicity secretary of the party.”While reiterating that it was Isa Clark failed attempt to impose those who didn’t aspire to contest for the ward councillorship, the ward chairman called on the state leadership of the party to disregard the protest..