Six Outstanding Things You May Not Know About Late Chico Ejiro

LAGOS DECEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The death of veteran Nollywood producer, Chico Ejiro has been confirmed to the dismay of many who followed his illustrious career as a moviemaker.

Reports say Chico Ejiro (born Chico Maziakpono in Isoko, Delta State) died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure.

Further information reveals that the remains of the Chico Ejiro who originally studied agriculture before he took a plunge into moviedom, have been deposited at a morgue.

The movie producer who just concluded directing his new film on Christmas Eve is married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children.

As a parting shot, we highlight below six things you may not know about Chico Ejiro who has two brothers: Zeb Ejiro, and Peter Red Ejiro, who are also both movie producers.

1.) His enormous body of work is typical of the second generation that started in the 1990s when cheap video-production equipment became available in the country.

2.) He owns a production company called Grand Touch Pictures, which is based in Lagos.

3.) Nicknamed Mr. Prolific, he directed over 80 movies within a 5-year period—each one shot in as little as three days.

4.) They feature story lines relevant to Nigerians The exact number of movies he has worked on as either director, producer, or both is unknown, but it ranged in the hundreds as of 2007.

5.) He was profiled in an article in The New York Times, dated May 26, 2002 (“When There’s Too Much of a Not-Very-Good Thing” by Matt Steinglass), and in an article from the international version of Time Magazine dated May 26, 2002 (“Hollywood, Who Really Needs It?” by Stephan Faris).

6.) Ejiro was featured in the 2007 documentary Welcome to Nollywood, which followed him as he made Family Affair 1 and Family Affair 2.