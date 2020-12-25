Top Notch Nollywood Film Maker Chico Ejiro Passes On Christmas Day

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Death has occurred of a top notch Nollywood film maker, Chico Ejiro.

Information reaching News Express says Chico, the third of the three Ejiro brothers, died on Christmas morning in Lagos.

The cause of his death was not disclosed as at the time of going to press.

“Mr Prolific”, as he is fondly known in the industry will be remembered for making several Nollywood stars including Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, Segun Arinze, Regina Askia, and others.