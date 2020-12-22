Palace Refutes] Media Report On Death Of Itsekiri Monarch (SEE STATEMENT)

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Kingdom of Warri in Delta State has debunked the news of the demise of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Both mainstream and social media were awash on Tuesday with stories on the Warri monarch’s sudden death on Monday from COVID-19 complications, after his health reportedly deteriorated on Sunday evening.

But a statement on Tuesday signed by the Director of Palace administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi, said the Olu was still receiving treatment at the moment.

Maleghemi said the office of the traditional prime minister would inform the general public of any other development in Warri Kingdom.

The statement read: “The attention of the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to News/Social Media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Royal Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of Qualified Medical Specialist.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayimiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.”

