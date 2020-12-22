Two Disco Staff Electrocuted In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Two yet-to-be identified employees of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company have been electrocuted in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victims were at work when power was suddenly restored to the line and they were killed on the spot.

The Director-General, Young Nigerians Organisation, Victor Ojie, condemned the attitude of the company for not providing safety equipment for its staff members on the job.

Ojie urged the management of the company to compensate the families of the victims.

He said, “Over time, this ugly trend has been happening in Delta State; employees of the BEDC have been dying on the job. I wonder why the company cannot provide safety gadgets for its workers.

“When the workers want to go to the field, they usually switch off power lines that link to the area of work. After finishing the work, they will radio the office to switch the power on.

“Some of them sabotage themselves by switching it on while work is still ongoing, but if they have a safety guard, they will not be electrocuted. The families of the victims are in pain now; so, we urge the BEDC to compensate the families.”

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the firm in Asaba, Mrs Esther Okolie, proved abortive as calls put to her mobile phone rang out.

Source: punchng.com