Bright Apinoko Expresses Gratitude To Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Others For Gracing Father’s Burial

By Godwin OgheneodeThe son gave this remark at Agbon College, reception ground after the interment at the home country of the deceased.According to Chief Bright it amount to fulfilled life to have sons and daughters giving a befitting burial to one’s parents as it was their case.He particularly gave kudos to the Urhobo Social Club, Lagos for their outing with him throughout the burial period noting that the club had done him great pride coming to back him in paying last respect for his father.In the same vein, he sent words of appreciate to all others who created time out of their busy schedule to be present at the ceremony.Speaking on behalf of the in-laws, Mr Hope Umana, Esq said he was proud to have Chief Glory Apiniko as a father in-law emphasing that he was more of a real father than an in-law.Aged eigthy-five, Chief Glory Edward Apinoko was born in August 1935 at Egbo Street Okpara inland in the present day Ethiope East local government area of Delta State to the family of Emosughwe and Abare. He was the sixth child but first son of the family.Growing up as a child, he attended L. A primary school at Isiokolo under the auspices of his uncle who was a teacher and successful completed his standard six education.In the parents’ quest for a better and higher education for him, he was set to About Secondary School, Sapele and Benin Technical College respectively. He later gained admission to Technical College, Ibadan an affiliate of Cambridge University, London.The then young Edward happened to be among the twenty fortunate students selected for further studies in the United kingdom and finally returned to settle down in Sapele,Delta State where he started life fully. He bowed to the cold hand of death in February 24, 2020 being survived by Chiefs (Mrs) Patience Apiniko his lovely wife, children and family members.Among those who attended the burial ceremony were Olorogun Johnson Barovbe, President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Olorogun Agbah, Hon Chief Sunny Emeyese, former Member representing Ethiope Federal constituency, Hon Barr Fred Majemite and Chief Solomon Edoja another former member who represented Ethiope Federal constituency among others.