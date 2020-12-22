Delta Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku Expels Two Students For Cultism

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, has expelled two students of the institution for gross misconduct and cult-related activities.

The Rector of the institution, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, who stated this on Saturday in Ogwashi-Uku, alleged that the two students were involved in cult-related activities.

She said, “The two students, Jonald Ometan (male) with matriculation number FDT/ HND/18/0015, Department of Foundry Engineering Technology, and Justin Ometan (male) with matriculation number COM/ND/18/10126, Department of Computer Science, cease to be students of the institution with immediate effect.

“The institution has expelled the two students for being deeply involved in cult-related activities and gross misconduct. This will serve as a deterrent to other students.

“We will not condone cultism and other related activities in the institution, and we urge students to be mindful of their activities. Your purpose of coming here is to study; face that purpose and achieve it.”

The rector urged all students to refrain from actions that could put them in trouble.