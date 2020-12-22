Itsekiri Monarch, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko Passes On

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Olu of Warri Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko passed on Monday at the Lily Hospital, Warri, Delta State.

Details of the death of the monarch remain sketchy as at the time of writing this report but our sources linked his death to COVID-19 complications as he might have contracted the virus from the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, River State, Major-General Olu Irefin, who died from it recently.

The Olu of Warri was said to have met with the GOC not long ago and the strain suspected to have killed the monarch is the same dangerous strain that claimed the life of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

An official announcement is expected to be made soon by the Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Emami Ayiri, who, as the traditional Prime Minister of the town, is empowered to break the news of the monarch’s death. Our source gathered that Chief Ayiri, who is out of town, is on his way back.

He was crowned on December 12 2015. He is the 20th Olu of Warri. He succeeded his elder brother Olu Atuwatse Godwin Toritseju Emiko who reigned from May 2 1987 to September 2015. The late Olu of Warri is married to Olori Mary Emiko and they have three children.

Born (19 March 1955) to Olu Erejuwa II (1951–1986) and Olori Eyinagboluwade Emiko is the 20th Olu of Warri. He was crowned Ogiame Ikenwoli on the 12th of December 2015 at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people in a ceremony which was witnessed by many dignitaries in Nigeria such as the then Secretary to the Federal Government David Babachir Lawal, the Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Emmanuel Uduaghan (former Governor Delta State), and Bola Ahmed Tinubu the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other top Nigerians.