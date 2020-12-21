Native Doctors In Urhobo Community Lay Curses On Ritualists, Cultists, Yahoo-Boys, Other Vices

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The people and the traditional ruler of Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Monday Obukowho Whiskey, have laid curse on criminals especially cultists behind killings in the community.

Traditional cleansing ceremony performed on Friday, December 18, was as a result of the rising cases of cult-related killings alongside cases of internet fraud, kidnappings among other crimes in the community. It was gathered that more than five persons have died from cult-related issues since last month with some of their bodies brutally mutilated.

Native doctors from 42 communities of Idjerhe Kingdom gathered in Jesse, the traditional headquarters of Idjerhe on Friday, where they offered traditional prayers using duck, a puppy, and a cock while they pour libation against the development. During the ceremony, the traditional ruler and members of the community lamented the growing cases of death as a result of cultism and internet fraud, asking the gods of the land to visit perpetrators of heinous crimes in the kingdom with calamity. They publicly warned indigenes who partake in the crime-related activities to immediately repent or strange illness will befall them.