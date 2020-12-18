Delta LG Election: Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On Incumbent Ughelli North Chair,Demands Re-Election

Share This























By Arierhi Nathaniel

LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of March 6, 2021 Delta State Local Government election, a political pressure group in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State under the aegis of Ughelli North Concerned Group for Good Governance (UNCGG) has passed vote of implicit confident on the incumbent chairman of the council, Hon. Godwin Adode (JP).

The Group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Lucky Ofomukoro and its secretary, Chief Ogbare Sakitikpi, noted that the council witnessed tremendous developments and nearly absolute crime free in the entire areas of the council.

While calling on the good people of Ughelli North council area to re-elect him into office for second tenure, the group observed with total dismay on a concocted publication in some of the national dailies and online media where they attempted to dragged the hard earned reputation of the council boss into mud.

While calling the party leaders and the general public to disregard the publication in its entirety, Ofomukoro noted that Hon. Adode’s three years in office has ushered in peace and developments that has not been witnessed in the history of the council area since its creation.

“We are proud to say that Hon. Godwin Adode has done well and he should be re-elected into office for second time, he has worked for the council, his handworks speaks volumes for him and can be see in all the nooks and crannies of the council area.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic he did not leave his constituents, he is always with them, he identify with them”.

While calling for his reelection, he assured that the council will experience more developments if voted into office for second time.

” We are strongly behind the leaders of the party (PDP) in Ughelli north local government area, we will work with them to ensure that the council boss is reelected”.