Sgt Etaga, First Policeman Killed In Ughelli During #EndSARS Protest Laid To Rest

LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The first victim of the #EndSARS Protest that started at Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State was Laid to rest on 16th December, 2020 at Asassah.

Recall that the late Sgt. Stanley Etaga was killed on October 8, 2020 during the height of the #EndSARS protest making him the first policeman to be killed as a result of the protest.

Pst. Egedegbe Urge IGP To Name Him As Hero Of Nigeria Police Reform.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, Pastor Egedegbe demanded that the late Sgt. Stanley Etaga be named the hero of Nigeria Police Reform 2020, being the first police to lose his life to the ENDSARS protesters across the country.

He also reminded the IGP team that visited the late Sergent family not to see its assignment as one of those fact-finding mission of the past where nothing was done at the end of the day because, according to him, the circumstances and the times of it responsibility were different entirely.