Patani Council Chairman To Spend Christmas In Prison Over Alleged Malicious Damage

LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Patani Local Government, Mr. Perez Omoun to spend the Christmas in prison over allegation of attacking Delta State Commissioner for Energy, Basil Ganagana at his residence in Asaba, Delta State.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Asaba, Delta state on Wednesday remanded the Chairman of Patani Local Government, Mr. Perez Omoun in prison custody for allegedly attacking the Commissioner.

The Council boss, Mr. Omoun was arraigned on a four count charge to-with intent to cause grievous harm, inflicting various degrees of injuries on one Mr. Ebikapade on Tuesday, while trying to prevent him from attacking Ganagana and members of his family last Sunday in Asaba, the state capital.

In an order by the presiding Magistrate, V. O. Okonta, Mr. Omoun should be remanded in the Ogwashi-Ukwu Correctional facility till 30th of December 2020 pending the determination of his bail application and the issue of jurisdiction raised by the prosecutor, Mr. F. O. Itua in the case between the Delta state Commissioner of Police and Mr. Omoun.

The Patani Council Chairman was also charged for maliciously damaging eight cars belonging to Hon. Ganagana, his family members and the Ministry of Energy valued at 199 point nine million naira.

In a motion by the State Commissioner of Police, the prosecution prayed the court to remand Mr. Omoun in prison custody since the court lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the suit a request the court granted after entertaining objections from the defense counsel and adjourned further hearing on the matter till 30th December 2020.

It would be recalled that the Patani Council boss, at about 3am on Sunday 13th of December 2020, broke into the compound of the Commissioner and former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly pulling down his gate with his Lexus 570 SUV and where he alleged to have vandalized Mr. Ganagana’s cars and that of his family members parked inside the premises when he could not gain access to the commissioner’s bedroom.

Inside sources told our correspondent that Mr. Ganagana who is the commissioner for power and energy vowed that Mr. Perez Omoun would not have a return ticket to the Council, a development that degenerated to fracas between the duo of the Commissioner and the Council Chairman.