Police Arrest Patani LGA Chairman For Allegedly Invading Delta Commissioner’s Home

In Asaba, the state capital, the alleged invasion that occurred in the early hours of Sunday left the gate of the home of the commissioner, several exotic cars and other assets badly destroyed.One of the commissioner’s aides, who pleaded anonymity since he was not allowed to talk to the press on the subject, reported that the commissioner’s driver was also wounded in many sections of the body, apart from the loss of land, while the invasion lasted.My boss was so fortunate because the chairman of the council wanted to kill the commissioner, but God disappointed him. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 2:00 am. If not for the involvement of the GRA division police officers, Asaba, we would have heard a different tale by now.To destroy the entry gate to gain entry to the compound, the Council chairman first used his Sport Utility Vehicle. He then began to smash my boss and his wife’s cars, as well as other vehicles parked in the compound. The chairman’s action has to do with his ticket for the second term.The state Peoples Democratic Party official revealed that the chairman of the council was prevented from contesting the election while the party in the local government council had chosen a new individual. As a group, as declared by the state electoral commission, we have agreed to drop Perez and advise another person for the council elections coming up on March 6, 2021. Perez thought that the commissioner must have had a hand in his job, thus the unprovoked invasion of the private home of the commissioner in Asaba.“We, as a party, have spoken in one voice to replace him because he failed woefully in terms of performance.” Confirming the rise, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the State Police Public Relations Officer, said the chairman of the council was still in police custody, and inquiries had started. The chairman will be on trial if he is found guilty.The Ultimategrapher