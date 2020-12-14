Alibaba Storms Father’s Book Launch At Agbarha-Otor, Demands Documetation Of History

Share This





















Related

By Godwin OgheneodeThe comedian of international repute gave this injunction when speaking to journalists after the presentation of a book written by his father at the palace of the Monarch of Agbarha-Otor kingdom, Ughelli North Delta State Nigeria.He stated that when the history of people such as this is done, it helps the future generations to identify their root, lineage, background, culturally and traditional.The book titled, “History Of Agbarha-Otor Kingship” written by Chief Alfred Atuyota, biological father of the popular comedian, chronicled the historical genealogy of Agbarha-Otor kingship from 1575 with Ovie Ebelle; followed by Ovie Okpame in 1630 and Ovie Ijaro 1662 among others who had reigned to the present king Ovie Richard Oghenevwogaga Ebelle (Okorefe 1) who commenced his reign in 2012.The author who traced the historical background of the kingship of Agbarha-Otor to the thirteenth monarch also presented a Calendar to that effect.Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Agbarha-Otor kingdom, HRM Richard Ebelle had expressed his joy over the book being done in his own time as king.The Monarch eulogized the writer for painstaking delivery of the exclusive literary work despite his age, noting that the Otota has made him proudAmong those present were Ovie Richard Ogbon of OLOMU kingdom, Ovie Oharisi (111) of Ughelli kingdom and Ovie Okiemute Igere of Ogor kingdom.Others include emeritus Prof Ibodje, Hon Matthew, Chairman of the of occasion, Barr Godwin Odjegba and Chief Joseph Ebasa the chief launcher among others