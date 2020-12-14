Suspected Assassins Shot Dead Prince Of Urhobo Kingdom In Udu

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Triple Chief and Prince of Urhobo kingdom, Elvis Otedafe Onojerame also known as Prince Kasuwa was shot dead on Sunday afternoon by suspected assassins.

HGS Media Plus reported that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday afternoon, December 13 at Udu road in Udu Local Government Area of Warri, Delta State.

The media gathered that chief Elvis was also the Prince of Urhobo kingdom in Udu was shot inside his car alongside his friend by the unknown gunmen who attacked them near First Bank premises located in Udu.