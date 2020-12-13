Urhobo Youth Association Felicitates With Oghenemaro Kpeji Over His Double Awards

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Association has felicitated with the President of Urhobo Youth Association, Prince Pureheart Oghenemaro Kpeji on his double Awards.

In a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com the group disclosed that Prince Pureheart Oghenemaro Kpeji was awarded the honour of “Urhobo Youth Ambassador” of the year 2020 in Nigeria, by Urhobo Arts And Cultural Advancement, adding that he was equally conferred with Ph.D Honorary degree by Rescue Mission Theological University America.

The two honours were awarded in Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

“Sir, working with you in the past one year has been a worthwhile experience and we am proud of your enormous silent sacrifices, driven genuinely and passionately without seeking media attention.

“Time without numbers,you have taken the best of your time in fighting and charting how best unity and sanity can be restored to redeem the image and worth of every Urhobo sons and daughters all over the world by working with various leaders and stakeholders to achieve the Urhobo Project. Once again,congratulations sir and to UYA,” the statement read.