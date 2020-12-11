Escapee Edo Inmate Pastor Oghenero Arrested In Agbarha-Otor

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A fleeing inmate at the Oko Correctional Centre, Benin City, Edo State, Pastor Oghenero Paul, has been re-arrested by the police in Delta State.

Oghenero was arrested in Agbarha-Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The awaiting trial inmate, who was remanded for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl, escaped from the correctional centre in October during the #EndSARS protest, which led to jailbreak at the Oko Correctional Centre.

He was among the 101 suspects paraded yesterday in Asaba by the Delta State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa.

However, Oghenero told Daily Sun that he was not involved in jailbreak but that he escaped when he heard the shout of freedom during the protest.

The Sun