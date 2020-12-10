Provost Of Delta State University, Oghuvbu, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Provost of the Asaba Campus of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Patrick Oghuvbu, is dead.

The don died in the early hours of Wednesday, according to an official bulletin from the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Andy Egwunyenga, in a swift reaction stated that the sad news came to him as a shock.

The VC said, “The news came to us like a shock because there was no indication of illness at least not to my knowledge. So, when I got a report about 7.30a.m. that he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

“I got really worried and I asked the Director of Medical Services to follow up. He called me back an hour later that he died; he could not make it. He died perhaps of cardiac failure.”