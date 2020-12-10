Abduction Scare: Delta Teachers, Students Abandon School Over Kidnap Of Teachers

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Barely twenty-four hours after two teachers from Ohorhe secondary school in Uvwie local government area of Delta state were abducted by suspected kidnappers in Military camouflage, the principal, teachers and students of the school refused to resume.

Few students and a teacher were seen outside their classrooms.

Galaxy news crew who visited the school which is five minutes’ drive from Warri confirmed that the students were still in shock as a result of what happened.

Recalled that suspected kidnappers came in an SUV and dressed in military camouflage and abducted three teachers from the staff room..

The teacher lamented the state of insecurity and wondered why someone will think of abducting a teacher whose duty is to teach the people.

The Delta state police commissioner Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the kidnap promised to bring the perpetrators to book.