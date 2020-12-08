FG To Construct 2,000 Housing Units In Delta State, Acquires Land, Other Infrastructures

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In what will come as good news to the people of Delta state, the Federal Government is partnering with some experts through the Ministry of Works and Housing to build about 2000 housing units.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was instrumental in making this a reality.

With this, the experts will build the housing units in Ugbolu in Asaba, the Delta state capital. The experts partnered by the FG for the housing project include Pinnacle Step Construction and Properties Limited and MI Okoro and Associates.

To make the housing project come to reality, the federal government also acquired about 100 hectares of land for it, tarred the road, provided electricity poles with all the electric wires connected and other infrastructural developments.