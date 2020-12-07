Delta Police Declares Manhunt For Killers Of Anti-Cult Commander

Share This





















Related

He was murdered in Kwale community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta by armed men.Reacting to the murder, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the incident said the police has declared manhunt for the killers who are still at large.“He was murdered in Kwale community. The killers are still at large but necessary investigation has began, and the Police are after them, ” he stated.Recalled that Emu was killed on December 5, at about 5:45pm. while he was watching a football match between Chelsea and Leeds United in a bar.Our source revealed that he was tricked from coming out of the bar by suspected cultist as if he wanted to have a discussion with him.It was learnt that during the discussion, two other persons came out from no where and shot him in his chest, killing him instantly.