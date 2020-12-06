Esharenana Installed As Chartered President Of Rotary Club Of Effurun Gateway

Share This





















Related

While assuring that as a club they are going to open opportunities to all in line with this year Rotary Theme; ROTARY OPENS OPPORTUNITIES with the Six focus of Rotary International, adding that with the capable hands as Board of Directors in his team the sky is their limit.Esharenana disclosed that he has penciled down a lot of projects for execution for the Rotary Year, adding that the projects are but not limited to, provision of potable water to Communities, giving value to education ( primary and secondary), youth mentorship programme, disease prevention and provision of micro credits to petty traders.He solicited for the support of everybody in cash and kind towards the realisation of the projects penciled in for execution.Esharenana did not fail to appreciate the roles played and sacrifice made by the Rotary Club of Effurun GRA in giving birth to the Rotary Club of Effurun Gateway “They are great mentors and we wholly appreciate your their time, treasure and talents’ He assured that in no distant time he and his team will equally deliver by giving birth to a new club as mandated.Rotarian Chris Ojeke ( PHF) the Guest Speaker in a said Rotary Foundation is under Rotary International is an organised organization ” Exclusively for Charity purpose’ with governed by a Board of Trustees and Directors.He explained that the Rotatry Organization promote peace and eradication of diseases such as polio poverty, provision of portable water among other things.Adding that money is mainly source through donations through Rotary Foundation.Highpoint of the occasion was the Installation of the Board Members who are going to work with him(Rotarian Festus Esharenana) for the next one year as the First Chartered President of Rotary Club of Effurun Gateway, they are Rotarian Okala,Vice President, Rotarian Emmanuel Imasuen Enahoro, Secretary, Rotarian Tobore Jim Polly, Treasurer, Rotarian Okoh Joan, Sargent at Arm’s/ Presidentt Elect, Rotarian Churchill E,O,Tebite, Rotary Foundation Chairman, Rotarian Emmanuel Ojeme, Project Chair, Rotarian Jennifer Elohor, Youth/ New Generation Chair, Rotarian Iseru Kingsley Trainer, Rotarian Lucky Akporukweku,Polio Chair, Rotarian Dickson Akarah, Membership Chair, Rotarian Davidson Okenwa, Public Image and Onomegwolo, Club Admin.