Fans Of Regina Daniels Protest Against Ned Nwoko Plan To Marry Another Wife

LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Diehard fans of actress Regina Daniels, on Friday, December 4, staged a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt after her husband stated in an interview that he can marry another wife after Regina.

In May 2019, Regina who was 20-years-old at the time became the 6th wife of the then 59-year-old billionaire.

In a fresh interview, Ned said that he got married to Regina within three weeks after they met. He said he doesn’t believe in dating before marriage. The businessman who is also a politician went on to state that Regina knows that he can marry another wife as he is from a polygamous background.

Well, Regina’s diehard fans went on the streets of Port Harcourt carrying placards as they objected to Nwoko’s comments. According to them, ”Ned Nwoko must not marry another wife after Regina”.

