Detained ‘One Man Protester’, Chief Malcolm Omokiniovo Omirhobo Regains Freedom

LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY) =Lagos-based lawyer and one man protester, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has regained his freedom after being arrested at the Presidential Villa gate in Abuja by the operatives of the Department of State Services while embarking on a “one-man protest” against the killing of at least 43 farmers in Borno State.

Announcing his release in his facebook page, Omirhobo said, “Sequel to my release from detention for protesting on the systematic and institutionalized genocide going on in Nigeria at the Presidential Villa , Aso Rock ,Abuja . I want to on behalf of my family say thank you to all my friends on face book, the media and the general public for their support and concern through out my ordeal .

“I also want to assure you all of my undaunted resolve to continue this fight for our collective good and prosperity as a great country.Thank you .Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo.”

Recalled that the A Lagos based human rights lawyer was arrested for embarking on a one-man protest and demanding to see President, Muhhamadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While attempting to progress into the villa, Omirobo was approached by CSP Isah Hadejia who tried to stop him from continuing with the protest.

However, while addressing the press on the reasons for wanting to see President Buhari and

was yet to conclude his press briefing when men of the Department of State Service arrived at the scene, bundled him into a vehicle and drove into the villa.