Insecurity: DSS Arrests Malcolm Omirhobo For Protesting Against Insecurity In Aso Rock

Share This





















While attempting to progress into the villa, Omirobo was approached by CSP Isah Hadejia who tried to stop him from continuing with the protest.Hadejia had promised to transmit his demands to the appropriate quarters.Speaking to newsmen, Omirobo insisted on proceeding with his match, adding that he has a constitutional right as a law-abiding citizen to protest at the villa as long as he remains peaceful without requiring to pre-inform any authorities of such visit.The Human Rights lawyer stressed that his protest was aimed at meeting the President with regards to what he described as genocide against Nigerians especially in the North East.He lamented the killing of about 43 Nigerian farmers who were working to promote Federal Government’s rice sufficiency policy but were left unprotected and allowed to be gruesomely killed by members of Boko Haram.However, he was yet to conclude his press briefing when men of the Department of State Service arrived at the scene, bundled him into a vehicle and drove into the villa.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com on telephone, Omirhobor who embarked on one man protesting around the cities of Lagos state last month over insecurity and the harsh economic reality in the country confirmed his arrest by the police, adding that he is presently in the office of the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja under going investigation.He disclosed that the police the police are handling the issue with professional touch.Recalled that Omirhobo has been in the forefront of the campaign for justice for the down trodden in Nigeria.He has several cases against the Federal government in court.One of the most popular case is has against the Federal Government is his protest against the inscription of Arabic language on the Nigeria currency, the Naira. The case is on going in Federal High Court, Lagos.

More details later….