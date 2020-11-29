Suspected Wizard Returning From Coven Crash Lands On Roof Top In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected wizard who was returning from the coven has crashed landed on top of a roof building with one hundred naira in his hand at Okpokpor Street in Okpara-Inland in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was caught by indigenes and residents of the community who beat him to stupor on Saturday, November 28.

He was flogged with plantain leaves and while at the point of setting him ablaze, the community vigilante came to his rescue.

The vigilante pleaded against jungle justice.

The vigilantes took the wizard to his family Compound at Igberhe Street where he allegedly confessed to have committed so many atrocities against man and God.

The said wizard simply identified as Omamuyovwi said he was being chased by a deity(Igberhe juju) from the coven when he ran out of fuel and crashed landed.

According to him, he was going to refill his craft when he was caught on the rooftop with one hundred naira.

Omamuyovwi is well known to the community and he is a commercial motorcycle operator, married with two kids and he is resident at Ejiroghene Street in Okpara-Inland.

Daily Post