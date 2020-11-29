Three Armed Men Stab N15m Bet Winner To Death In Warri

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck yesterday as a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by three unidentified armed men in Warri, Delta State, after he reportedly won N15 million in a betting game.

The deceased who was identified as Prince Miebi, was stabbed by hoodlums at various parts of his body while closing a shop belonging to his Aunt at the popular Ogbe-Ijoh market in Warri South Local Government Area on November 27, 2020.

It was gathered that the victim died before he was rushed to a near-by hospital on that fateful day.

It was revealed that the victim was disposed of his mobile set by the unidentified armed men.

The deceased, according to sources close to the family, was stabbed by three-man armed gang who immediately fled the scene after dispossessing him of the mobile set.

Our source, an uncle to the deceased, Mr. Thomas Ogisi, confirmed the killing of the 27-year-old man claimed that the deceased had played the betting game last weekend with all his predictions going through amounting to N15 million.

It was not clear if the attack has any connection with the N15 million won from the betting game as his account alert could no longer be trail since the assassins made away with his mobile set.

Ogisi explained, “The boy (Prince Miebi) stays with my elder sister. On that fateful day, they were in Ogbe-Ijoh market and were preparing to close when suddenly three boys blocked him in the shop and they stabbed him.

“The incident happened around 6pm on Friday. After stabbing him, they collected only his phone and left. Before he was rushed to the hospital, he was already dead.

“The information we are hearing from his friends indicate that he was killed because he won N15 million from a betting game. He was expecting the money to be paid to him on Wednesday before he was stabbed to death on Monday. Some of his friends were aware of the money.”

The bereaved uncle, who claimed the incident has been reported at the ‘A’ Division Warri, called for thorough investigation of the incident to bring the culprits to book.

We are demanding for justice for the gruesome killing of our son. We want thorough investigation by the police. We are not also happy with the level of security at the market”, Ogisi disclosed.

Daily Independent