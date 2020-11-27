Stray Cow Dies After Crashing Into Car In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A tragic incident occurred in Delta state Wednesday, November 26, as a stray cow crashed into a car.

An eyewitness who sent in the story to LIB said the incident occurred around 5:50am around Ogorode Road in Sapele, while the driver was on her way to church.

While the lady who was the only occupant in the vehicle escaped the crash with just a bruise on her wrist, the car was totaled and the cow died on the spot. It was also alleged that there has been several close calls and near mises on collision with cows around that area.

LindaIkeji