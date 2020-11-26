Collapsed School Building In Ijaw Community Forces Delta Pupils To Stay At Home

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY) Pupils of Oloduwa Primary School in the oil-rich Opuama community, Egbema Kingdom, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have been compelled to stay at homes following the collapse of the main classroom building.

The structure which collapsed following torrential downpour after school hours had yet to be rebuilt by the government.

As a result, the pupils have been forced to abandon their academic activities due to lack of alternative classrooms.

Worried by the ugly development, youths of the community, under the aegis of the Concerned Egbema Indigenes, have raised an alarm over the condition of the pupils and have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other top political leaders in the state “to swing into action by rebuilding the collapsed school structure without further delay to enable the stranded pupils return to classes.”

“Due to the unpalatable occurrence, these innocent pupils of the collapsed primary school have been holed up in their parents’ houses, while other pupils enjoy their academic session,” the group lamented.

The Coordinator of the group, Silas Toruwei, called on the Commissioner for Education, Patrick Ukah, “to expedite action in making sure that a new structure is built in no time, especially before the next term.”

Another member of the group, Tanimawo Wisdom, stated, “Opuama is not just an ordinary community to be undergoing infrastructural deficit considering the huge volume of crude oil taken out of the community each day.

“Our children are our future and posterity. Anything that will jeopardise their tomorrow will never be tolerated. Proceeds from our resources cannot be used in developing other parts of the country while we remain underdogs.”

