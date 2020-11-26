Buhari Mourns Death Of Urhobo Erudite Scholar, Prof Ekeh

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia, home and abroad, in mourning passage of renowned scholar, writer and publisher, Dr Peter E. Ekeh, whose research and publications on African politics and history continue to provoke new insights and understanding on issues that shape development.

Buhari in a press statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

On Media and Publicity made available to Urhobotoday.com stated, “President Buhari sends condolences to family members, friends and professional colleagues of the scholar, who contributed to educational development in Nigeria and Africa, working variously at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and University of Ibadan, where he was chair of the Department of Political Science and Chairman of the Ibadan University Press.”

He pointed out that the University of Buffalo’s African-American Studies Professor will be remembered for the courage and forthrightness he displayed in championing African cause, through diligent research, writing and public speaking in conferences across the world.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Dr Ekeh’s soul peaceful rest, and comfort his family.