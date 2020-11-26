Kidnappers Demand N10m Ransom For School Teacher Abducted In Abraka

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The abductors of a secondary school teacher in the Delta State University community of Abraka in Ethiope East local government area of the state have made a ransom demand of N10million for her release.

The victim simply identified as Mrs Ojoboh, a staff of Erho Secondary School, Abraka, was abducted last Monday night by a gang of gunmen who the police said dragged her into their car from her shop located along the old Eku-Abraka road and whisked her to an unknown location.

Confirming the ransom demand by the hoodlums, her husband, Dr Sunny Ojoboh who is a lecturer with the department of mathematics and computer science at the university, hinted that the kidnappers have made contact demanding for ransom.

He also dispelled media reports that the gunmen were from the northern part of the country saying, “These are our boys. There English might not be too sound, but they are enlightened.”

Lamenting the spate of kidnappings in the area, Dr Ojoboh said: “It is very annoying that we have gotten to this place in Nigeria that somebody that is doing is her respective business, managing her life you will go and kidnap her because you are looking for money.”

Speaking on efforts to ensuring the rescue of the victim and prevent reoccurrence of such incidents in the area, the state police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya said: “There is intensive surveillance and patrolling right now in the community and currently we are more into intelligence-led policing and so what we need from the public is information.

“The earlier we get information, the better. If you see anything suspicious just let the police know and over time the public has been encouraged to have the number of their DPOs.”

Vanguard