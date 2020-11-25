Two Die As Agofure Motor, Another Vehicle Ram Into Motorcyclist In Isoko Community

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A fatal accident involving a motorcycle, a commercial bus and a Toyota highlander on Wednesday claimed two lives along Owhelogbo Road, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports say the commercial bus and the Toyota highlander rammed into the motorcycle popularly called okada, killing the rider and his passenger at the spot.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the fatal accident with no details given about the two deceased.

Her report, however, runs contrary to an earlier report by a section of the media that three persons were killed in the accident.

Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told Tribune Online on phone in Warri that the commercial bus belonging to Agofure Motors and a private Toyota highlander rammed into the motorcycle rider and his passenger, killing both at the spot.

According to her, angry youths in the area went on the rampage over the tragedy and set the two vehicles on fire, adding that operatives of the command were already on ground evacuating the debris and restoring normalcy as of the time of filing the report.

The cause of the accident, it was learnt, was the blocking of the major road linking Ozoro and Oleh by protesters from Oleh over the purported release of some suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of about 10 youths of Oleh extraction in Isoko South Local Government Area by the court.

Tribune