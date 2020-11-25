Former Labour Leader Frank Kokori Announces Death Of His wife

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former general secretary of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Frank Kokori has announced the death of his wife Esther Kokori.

Mr Kokori said on Wednesday at his hometown in Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Council Area of Delta State that she passed away on November 10 after a protracted illness in Lagos.

“She was a pillar of democracy during the struggle for the June 12 actualisation. She was holding forte for me while in prison at Bama,” he said.

“She was my backbone; very supportive to my struggles like Kudirat was to Abiola. She was holding meetings with late Gani Fewehinmi, Femi Falana, Beeko Kuti, Abraham Adesanya and other chieftains of NADECO (National Democratic Coalition now defunct), Afenifere and civil societies, among others in my absence.”

Mrs Kokori, 73, worked with former British Paints (now Berger Paints) as a stenographer before she delved into business and unionism with her husband.

She will be buried next February.

Kokori and Esther were married for 53 years.