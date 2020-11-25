Urhobo Leader, Chief Barovbe And Friends Storm Orhoakpor For His In-Law, Late Chief Owumi Okereka’s Burial (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Barovbe’s friends who attended the occasion with him include Chief Bernard Edewor, Dr. (Mrs.) Tuwere Otuama, wife of former Deputy Governor Delta state, Hon. Innocent Anidi, Minority Leader Delta state House of Assembly, Prof. Akpofure Rim- Ruke Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State, Dr, Israel Imide, Provost, College of Education Mosogar, Barrister and Mrs Adugbo,Prof Timi Akporhono of Delta State University Abraka, Chief Francis Ifie,Vice-President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Chief Ejiro Ughwujabo, President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), United Kingdom and Chief Samson Okuesa.Others are Chief Edoreh Agbah President Urhobo Social Club Lagos,Chief Jacob Diedjomahor, Chief Executive Officer of Janesville57 Resort Ovworokporkpor in Ughelli South local government area, Chief Bright Apinoko, Chief Emmanuel Okorodudu, Chief Ufuoma Akpokimarha and Mr. Mudiaga Barovbe among others.In a magnanimous appreciation chief Barovbe’s entourage was welcomed by Chief Duke Okereka representing Okereka family and Chief Johnbull Ejovi for Orhoakpor Community.