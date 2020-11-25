1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Nov 25th, 2020

Urhobo Leader, Chief Barovbe And Friends Storm Orhoakpor For His In-Law, Late Chief Owumi Okereka’s Burial (PHOTOS)

Late Chief Owumi Okereka’s family welcoming Chief Johnson Barovbe and his friends to the burial ceremony..


LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo leader, Chief Johnson Barovbe and his friends stormed Orhoakpor community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State recently for the burial ceremony of his in-law, Chief Owumi Okereka who died at the ripe age of ninety one years.

L-R Chief Edoreh Agbah, Chief Johnson Barovbe, Chief Francis Ifie, Chief Bright Apinoko, Chief Chief Ejomawho and Chief Samson Okuesa


Barovbe’s friends who attended the occasion with him include Chief Bernard Edewor, Dr. (Mrs.) Tuwere Otuama, wife of former Deputy Governor Delta state, Hon. Innocent Anidi, Minority Leader Delta state House of Assembly, Prof. Akpofure Rim- Ruke Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State, Dr, Israel Imide, Provost, College of Education Mosogar, Barrister and Mrs Adugbo,Prof Timi Akporhono of Delta State University Abraka, Chief Francis Ifie,Vice-President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Chief Ejiro Ughwujabo, President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), United Kingdom and Chief Samson Okuesa.

Chief Bernard Edewor, Chief Johnson Barovbe and Chief Samson Okuesa


Others are Chief Edoreh Agbah President Urhobo Social Club Lagos,Chief Jacob Diedjomahor, Chief Executive Officer of Janesville57 Resort Ovworokporkpor in Ughelli South local government area, Chief Bright Apinoko, Chief Emmanuel Okorodudu, Chief Ufuoma Akpokimarha and Mr. Mudiaga Barovbe among others.

L-R Chief Duke Okereka, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Chief Johnson Barovbe and Chief Samson Okuesa


In a magnanimous appreciation chief Barovbe’s entourage was welcomed by Chief Duke Okereka representing Okereka family and Chief Johnbull Ejovi for Orhoakpor Community.

President of UPU UK, Chief Ejiro Ughwujabo exchanging pleasantry with Chief Johnson Barovbe


L-R Barr (Mrs) Margret Barovbe, a guest and Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Otuama…


Provost College of Education, Mosogar, Dr Israel Imide, VP UPU Chief Francis Ifie and Chief Ejenavi Agbah of President Urhobo Social Club Lagos


L-R: UPU UK President Chief Ejiro Ughwujabo, Barr. Adugbo, Chief Johnson Barovbe and Mudiaga Barovbe


L-R: Mrs Elizabeth Momodu,Barr (Mrs) Margret Barovbe and Mrs & Barr. Adugbo


L-R Chief Bernard Edewor, Chief Johnson Barovbe, Chief Samson Okuesa and Hon Innocent Anidi


Chief Johnson Barovbe (Centre) flanked by Mrs & Barr. Adugbo


L-R Chief Duke Okereka greeting Chief Johnson Barovbe and his entourage..

