Ogbe Onokpite’s Family Call For Justice At Delta Judiciary Panel Over Police Brutal Killing Of Their Brother

Recalled that Ogbe Onokpite was brutally murdered by men of the Nigeria Police at Warri Area ‘A’ Division by men of the Nigeria police under the framed up allegation of gun running without trial in a competent court of judiciary.The family who stated that they have maintained their commitment to ensuring that justice prevails over the unjust killing of their brother, appealed to the panel to ensure that those policemen who killed their brother is brought to justice.The family members made this known during a peaceful protest at the venue of the Judiciary Panel of Inquiry to Police Brutality and extra judicial killing seating held at the Governor’s Office Annex in Warri, Delta State.Speaking to newsmen outside the venue, brother of the deceased, Mr Victor Onokpite and Comrade Karo Erueme, said the family will stop at nothing to ensure that justice is served accordingly, adding that they are at the Judiciary Panel to further push for justice to prevail.They explained that the death of their brother still hurts them and greatly left a huge gap in the family.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com correspondent at the venue, the Counsel to the family of late Ogbe Onokpite, Barrister Eriata Odiana said they are expecting a positive ruling from the Judiciary Panel, stressing that they are hoping the ruling of the police investigation into the killing of the politicain would be upheld and the police officers will be duly punished.He disclosed that the Judiciary Panel of Inquiry has shifted the hearing to Wednesday 25th November 2020, adding that they are hoping that they would be duly heard and justice will prevail.