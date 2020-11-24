Trouble Looms In Ekpan As Indigenes Of Udomoto Appeal To Uvwie Monarch To Cancel Election

Share This























By Kingsley Oghene

LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Trouble seems to be eminent in Ekpan Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State except the election of Udomoto Quarters in the community is cancelled.

Consequently, the indigenes of Udumoto Quarters had passionately appealed to His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Sideso Abe1, (JP) (OON) Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom to cancel what they described as” Charade all in the name of Udumoto Quarter Election” since it was allegedly supervise and midwife by both Chief Peter Iffie, the Unuevworo Etchie Ekpan and Mr Stephen Akemu, Chairman, Ekpan Development Committee,EDC.who are both by statutory and tradition supposed to be neutral in such an election.

In Petition titled, “A CALL FOR The CANCELLATION OF THE UDUMOTO QUARTER CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION signed by Mr Joseph Ekwesa, Joseph Ikuku, Victor Ujara, Alex Efevwobane Adjenughure and Mrs Patricia Osoro dated 21, November,2020, on behalf of themselves and the people of Udumoto Quarter of Ekpan made available to Urhobotoday.com, they called on the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom to cancel the election on six grounds.

They accused the Unuevworo of doing everything possible to the extent of pushing and falling an old man of 80 years above Papa Ovie Aboloje to the ground when the Unuevworo wanted to slap Mr Joseph Ekwesa all in a bid to secure victory for Mr Gift Jegbamu who he been backing right from day one.

They alleged that supporters of Mr Victor Ujara whose father was one time the Okpako Re,Evo Ekpan were not only prevented from voting, but rather” Outsiders who are not from Udumoto who also fall below the agreed voting age of 18 and above the 40 years were allowed to vote while the supporters of Mr Ujara were” Disenfranchised”.

They added that the Unuevworo allegedly threatened the life of Mr Ekwesa several times on phone conversations and also at the venue of the election all because he was insisting that due process must follow.

While alleging that the Unuevworo unilaterally brought in soldiers which were supervised by the EDC Chairman as against some of the decisions reached at the meeting held 20 November 2020 prior to the election while declaring that they have all the necessary evidence to substant their claims and added in as much they believe in the peace progress and development of Uvwie such peace must come with justice

While calling on the Ovie of Uvwie for the” Outright cancellation of theelection since a lot of eligible voters were prevented from voting to ensure justice, they equally want him to stop those parading themselves as winners of the election which they described as ” Charade” from doing so,in order to avoid another round of violence in Ekpan.

They urged the Uvwie Monarch to call the Unuevworo to order and also order a fresh election without his input but with the inclusion of the Ighwuvwie of Udumoto Quarter,Three persons each from Zone A,B, C, and Two persons from Uwie.

As at the time of filling this report EDC Chairman,Mr Stephen Akemu is allegedly going about boasting and terrorising people who are close to Mr Ekwesa, threatening that he is going to deal with them by breaking their hands, legs and heads if they continue to oppose the outcome of the election.